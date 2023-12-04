Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $36.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.