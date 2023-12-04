Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.41.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 286,582 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

