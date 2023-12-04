Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CFO Sells $219,830.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spok Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 431,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $337.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter.

Spok Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Spok by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spok by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Spok by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Spok by 9.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOK

About Spok

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.