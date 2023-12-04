Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.55

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 342623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

