SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

