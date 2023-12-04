ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,105,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,553,000. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 15.85% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPBO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.47. 81,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,256. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $29.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

