Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 6,740 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 696,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,272. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.01.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

