Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) versus GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Critical Contrast

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) and GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Motor Products and GUD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.37 billion 0.59 $55.35 million $1.61 23.22 GUD N/A N/A N/A C$0.42 14.55

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than GUD. GUD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.1% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of GUD shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Motor Products and GUD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 GUD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Standard Motor Products pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. GUD pays an annual dividend of C$0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Standard Motor Products pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GUD pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and GUD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 2.59% 11.30% 5.54% GUD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats GUD on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. This segment offers its products under the Standard, Blue Streak, Intermotor, OEM, BWD select, techexpert, Locksmart, and pollak brands. Its Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Everco HD brands; also distribute our products to customers for resale under private labels with NAPA Echlin and Belden brands. Its products include air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, actuators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company serves primarily automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part manufactures. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market. The APG segment manufactures and markets towing, trailering, functional accessories, and associated products for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer customers. The Davey segment provides pumps and pressure systems for household and farm water; water transfer pumps; swimming pool products; spa bath controllers; and pumps and water purification equipment. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Altona North, Australia.

