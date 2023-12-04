Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,945 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $57,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 275,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

