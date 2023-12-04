Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.51

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.51 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.28 ($0.10), with a volume of 674370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.16 ($0.10).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Star Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Star Energy Group Trading Up 1.5 %
About Star Energy Group
Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.
