Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate's stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.24. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $73,515.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 121,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599 in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

