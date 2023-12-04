Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is Towle & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Towle & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,260 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises about 3.8% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Towle & Co. owned 0.05% of Stellantis worth $29,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stellantis by 81.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Barclays began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

