STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 31.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $203.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.