Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Melius assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

