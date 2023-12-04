Stifel Nicolaus Increases Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $45.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROAD. Bank of America raised their price target on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Construction Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

