Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $18.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.15.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 4.26.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. Analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 372.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,188,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 937,258 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 161,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 109,034 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,451,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 122,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,288,000 after purchasing an additional 220,618 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.