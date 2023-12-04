Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 4th (AHT, ALK, ALLE, AR, BAYRY, BILI, BUD, CFG, DOO, DOOO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 4th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has GBX 615 ($7.77) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 475 ($6.00).

Get Ashtead Group plc alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $13.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$89.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$190.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $445.00 target price on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.