Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 4th (888, CPG, DS, EOSE, FDEV, FUTR, PTEC, PZC, SMDS, SYNC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 4th:

888 (LON:888) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Drive Shack (LON:DS)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. They currently have GBX 360 ($4.55) price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to an underperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 730 ($9.22) target price on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 360 ($4.55) target price on the stock.

Syncona (LON:SYNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $108.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

