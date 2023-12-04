Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 4th (888, CPG, DS, EOSE, FDEV, FUTR, PTEC, PZC, SMDS, SYNC)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 4th:

888 (LON:888) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. They currently have GBX 360 ($4.55) price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to an underperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 730 ($9.22) target price on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 360 ($4.55) target price on the stock.

Syncona (LON:SYNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $108.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

