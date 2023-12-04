Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 101,883 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 177% compared to the typical volume of 36,718 call options.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 22.0 %

Shares of CGC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,661,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,611,260. The firm has a market cap of $625.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.17 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 328.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

