Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ChargePoint Call Options (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 136,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 90,449 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $5,810,795.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,553,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,905. The stock has a market cap of $756.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

