Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 38,774 call options on the company. This is an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 29,668 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 78.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 95.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 262,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 128,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. 18,239,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,268,356. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

