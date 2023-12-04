StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.34 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.