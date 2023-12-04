StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VJET. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

voxeljet Trading Up 2.2 %

voxeljet Company Profile

Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.33. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

