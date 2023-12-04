StockNews.com Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.64.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $134.69 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

