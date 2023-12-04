StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

CLSD stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 64,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

