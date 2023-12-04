StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 47.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

