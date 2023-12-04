StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

SMMF stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $361.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.44. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

