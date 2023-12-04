StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
