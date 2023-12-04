StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.