StockNews.com Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.91.

Shares of ALK opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after buying an additional 491,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after buying an additional 91,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

