StockNews.com Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.29. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.