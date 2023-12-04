StockNews.com Upgrades Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.
Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 821,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ingles Markets
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.