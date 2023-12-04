StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.62

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 22291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

