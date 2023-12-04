Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Down 5%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 263,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 778,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Stratasys Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $783.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

