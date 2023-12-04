Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

