Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 451 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

