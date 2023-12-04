Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 14,655 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.34. 4,348,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

