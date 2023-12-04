Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.