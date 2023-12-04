Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $419.29. 2,309,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,234. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.11 and a 200 day moving average of $403.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.