Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.95. 8,950,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,994,422. The company has a market capitalization of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

