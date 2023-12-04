Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.1 %

QQQ traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,786,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,009,934. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $394.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.96.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.