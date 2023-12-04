Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,387. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

