Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,453 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stride by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stride by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stride by 5.2% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,742 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

