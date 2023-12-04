Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 314,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,772. Stride has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, analysts predict that Stride will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

