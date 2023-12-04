Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 6.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.27. 289,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,810,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni bought 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917,788 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 4,304,705 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 1,590,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

