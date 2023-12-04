Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Sells $257,980.00 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.61. The stock had a trading volume of 822,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

