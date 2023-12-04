SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.05. 338,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 773,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
SunCar Technology Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $766.93 million, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SunCar Technology Group
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
