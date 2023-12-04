SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2023

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %

SSSSL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

See Also

Dividend History for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.