SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %

SSSSL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

