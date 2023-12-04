Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.34

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3429 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Suzano has raised its dividend payment by an average of 119.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suzano has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suzano to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Suzano Trading Down 1.1 %

SUZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,891. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. Suzano has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 38.44%. Research analysts predict that Suzano will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 47.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Stories

