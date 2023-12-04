SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 62.8 %

SIVB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

