SW Investment Management LLC Buys 150,000 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Sleep Number accounts for 5.6% of SW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SW Investment Management LLC owned 2.48% of Sleep Number worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 91,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 352,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.79. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.56 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

